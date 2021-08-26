Marquis Who's Who Honors Richard E. Shaw with Inclusion in Who's Who in the World

Inducted into the Hall of Fame of American Inventors, Mr. Shaw has also been featured in numerous magazines, including Forbes, Business Week and Southern Dallas Magazine.

DUNCANVILLE, TX, August 26, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Marquis Who's Who, the world's premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to honor Richard E. Shaw with inclusion in Who's Who in the World. An accomplished listee, Richard E. Shaw celebrates many years' experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.



With years of experience to his credit, Mr. Shaw has distinguished himself as the owner of RESCORP Properties LLC. A well-respected educator, he served as the principal of Clay Academy from 2008 to 2009 and the assistant principal in several secondary level schools and the academic coordinator of Paul Quinn College between 2005 and 2007. Mr. Shaw found success with his written works as well, authoring such publications as "Unlimited Possibilities: From Passion to Profit: 10 Wealth-Building Keys to Turning Your Niche into Riches," "Habits of the Highly Effective Entrepreneur®," "Frenemies®," "Passionaire®," "Destiny by Design" and "Trapped Behind an Opened Door®."



Prior to embarking upon his impressive career, Mr. Shaw pursued an education at Dallas College El Centro Campus formerly El Centro College, from which he graduated with an Associate of Science in liberal arts and sciences. Obtaining a diploma in mechanical engineering from Louisiana State University, he later received a Bachelor of Science in secondary education in English and history from Paul Quinn College. Following these accomplishments, Mr. Shaw earned a Master of Education in supervision and administration from Prairie View A&M University.



Well recognized as a leader in his field, Mr. Shaw serves as a motivational speaker and served as commissioner on the planning and zoning commission in Duncanville, Texas. Notably, he invented a vending machine system that allows users to pay with credit or debit card. In light of this exceptional undertakings, Mr. Shaw was presented with two prestigious design excellence awards from the Industrial Design Society of America.



Inducted into the Hall of Fame of American Inventors, Mr. Shaw has also been featured in numerous magazines, including Forbes, Business Week and Southern Dallas Magazine. Looking toward the future, he aspires to establish a nonprofit organization that helps single mothers provide mentorship to their sons. Additionally, Mr. Shaw intends to enter the public service sector.



